New Cliffs of Moher ‘Seafari’ launched

Doolin Ferry Company is launching an exciting new Cliffs of Moher Seafari boat experience and are looking for four lucky adventure seekers to be the first to try the thrilling experience.

The family-favourite ferry company is seeking four individuals to test out and fine-tune their new adventuresome product. The four lucky individuals chosen will give feedback on the new guided tour while being the first to take the plunge and try it out.

The Cliffs of Moher Seafari is a private charter high-speed 10-person rib operating to both the Cliffs of Moher and the Aran Islands. It is the first and only boat of this size operating from Doolin this summer, and is perfect for families and small groups seeking an exclusive adventure.

The Seafari experience will take passengers on a thrilling and enchanting experience underneath the distinguished Cliffs Of Moher to witness all they have to offer, from sealife to sea caves, and the sheer 700ft landscape above.

On Doolin Ferry Co’s Seafari, a personal guide will give visitors in-depth details into the exquisite wildlife surrounding the cliff’s edge. All of this, while spotting nesting bird colonies, dolphins and even basking sharks, around the world-famous Cliffs of Moher.

Passengers will also be guided through the infamous Sea Cave where Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince was filmed, along with dramatic sea stacks & arches tunnelled by the Wild Atlantic Way. The Seafari will make a unique, thrilling and unmissable experience this summer.

Liam O’Brien, Owner of Doolin Ferry Co., commented on the launch of the Seafari, ‘As part of our 50th anniversary celebrations, the Adventure Express Seafari represents a significant investment for Doolin Ferry and our incredible customer offering. Our passengers and their enjoyment is our number one priority. Now, not only do we have the fastest, largest and most luxurious ferries sailing to the Aran Islands and Cliffs of Moher, we also have this private 10-person charter available to take you whenever and wherever you want to go, give us an idea of what you’d like to do and we’ll make your magic day happen.’’

He continued, ‘’It’s something completely new that I’ve been wanting to try for some time and an incredible experience for the young and young at heart that’s hard to put into words until you’ve tried it. We’ve had enquiries from groups of friends, families, hens & stags, and even weddings! It’s definitely one to add to your Summer 2021 bucket list!’’

In addition to the Seafari, Doolin Ferry Co. has resumed its usual sailing routes, with five daily cruises to Inis Óirr, four to Inis Mór, four to Inis Meáin and six to the Cliffs of Moher.

This summer, every passenger that buys a ticket with Doolin Ferry Co. will be entered into a draw to win €3,000. The winner will be announced at the end of the season and passengers can enter as many times as they choose.