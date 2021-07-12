Ryanair seeking 2,000 new pilots

Ryanair has launched a recruitment drive for 2,000 new pilots to crew aircraft deliveries over the next 3 years as Ryanair recovers and rebuilds from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryanair has now taken delivery of its first Boeing 737-8200 (737-800 MAX) Gamechanger aircraft, which help Ryanair lower costs, cut fuel consumption and lower noise and CO2 emissions. This investment in new aircraft arriving through the recovery phase of the Covid-19 Pandemic deepens Ryanair’s environmental commitment as Europe’s greenest, cleanest major airline and also creates these exciting opportunities for experienced and aspiring pilots to secure the best pilot jobs in aviation.

Ryanair Pilots enjoy great pay, industry leading five on, four off rosters, outstanding career development and world class training. As part of Ryanair’s career development initiatives, most Captain vacancies created by these new aircraft deliveries will be filled by internal promotions which creates opportunities for replacement First Officers, and ultimately new cadet pilots who can kickstart their pilot career with Ryanair so they can grow into the next generation of Ryanair’s First Officers and Captains.

Training courses take place through 2021 to be ready for Summer 2022 for positions all over Europe. Ryanair has partnered with Airline Flight Academy in Dublin to deliver Boeing 737 Training Courses as part of this recruitment drive. Aspiring pilots can also check out careers.ryanair.com/pilots for details of Ryanair Mentored training programmes.

Ryanair’s People Director Darrell Hughes said: “As we take delivery of more than 210 Boeing 737-8200 game-changer aircraft, Ryanair will recruit 2,000+ pilots over the next 3 years to fill positions created by this growth. This is great news for experienced and aspiring pilots but also for our own pilots who will enjoy fast tracked promotions. Throughout the pandemic, Ryanair has worked closely with our people to save jobs and we are delighted to start planning for a return to growth over the coming years as we recover from the Covid-19 crisis and grow to 200m guests by FY2024’’.

Ryanair took delivery of its first Boeing 737-8200 “Gamechanger” aircraft in Seattle, Washington last month after flying overnight from Seattle. This was the first delivery of Ryanair’s 210 firm order of these revolutionary “Gamechanger” aircraft, which is an investment in new technology, valued at over $22bn.

Candidates interested in these opportunities should visit careers.ryanair.com/pilots for further information.