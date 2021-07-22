Save Our Shannon rally planned for Ennis

Campaigners have renewed calls for government intervention to safeguard the future of Shannon Airport and allow it to complete with Dublin.

The Save Our Shannon (SOS) group issued the call ahead of a rally in Ennis this weekend.

SOS is urging the government to change its aviation policy and introduce measures that incentivise airlines and passengers to use the airport.

SOS chairman, Denis Vaughan, said its time for the government to act to ensure the mid-west airport to effectively compete with Dublin airport in a post Covid environment.

“SOS demands New Government Aviation Policy, which includes Shannon. The post Covid Government need to incentivise airlines and passengers to use Shannon Airport. The government should be looking at doing what it can to force Aer Lingus back to Shannon. After all Ireland subsidises the airline.”

Mr Vaughan continued, “Shannon deserves a fairer share of air passengers business. Dublin Airport increased their passenger numbers in 2019 by 13.8 million whilst all the other Irish airports increased only by 2.7 million. We demand justice. Dublin dominates. There is a country outside of Dublin.

SOS, a mid-west based group, has in recent months highlighted the need for further State intervention at Shannon airport.

Members will raise the issue at the Save our Shannon rally at the Height in Ennis at midday on Saturday July 24th.