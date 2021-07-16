Three swimmers rescued off Doughmore Beach

Three people have been rescued from the sea after they got into difficulty while swimming this evening.

The alarm was raised at around 6.00pm when persons on the shore reported seeing a number of swimmers in apparent difficulty off Doughmore Beach near Doonbeg in West Clare.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry mounted a search and rescue operation. The Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard and National Ambulance Service were requested to respond to the scene.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 was also tasked to the incident. It’s understood that at least one person swam out from the beach to assist the casualties and helped them ashore.

Rescue 115’s winchman/paramedic was lowered onto the beach close to the casualties while Kilkee Coast Guard members were also directed to the area where the three had come ashore safely.

All three were assessed by Rescue 115’s paramedic and then transported by Coast Guard vehicle to the ambulance which was located in a nearby carpark.

In the meantime, the helicopter was able to land on the golf course attached to Trump International Hotel. Rescue teams were facilitated and assisted by staff from the hotel.

After undergoing further assessment by National Ambulance Service paramedics, it was confirmed that none of the three required hospital treatment and were happy to continue on their way.

Once this was confirmed, all services were stood down.