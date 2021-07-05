Young surfer airlifted to hospital

A young man has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after he got into difficulty while surfing near Quilty this morning.

The alarm was raised shortly after 8.00am when a person was reported to have been helped from the water at Lough Donnell, a short distance from Seafield. It’s understood he had been surfing with others at the time.

The Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard was tasked to the scene along with ambulance paramedics and Gardaí. The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also requested to assist.

It’s understood that a number of off-duty lifeguards, who had been in the area, helped bring the casualty ashore and assisted him until emergency services arrived.

The casualty, believed to be in his 20s, was treated at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics before being airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The operation was coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

In a statement, the Irish Coast Guard said: “The Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter R115 this morning transferred a man to University Hospital Limerick. The casualty got into difficulty while surfing in Lough Donnell, Quilty, Co Clare. CPR was administered on scene and on route to hospital.”