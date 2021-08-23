Dangerous driving witness appeal

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a dangerous driving incident that occurred in the Ennistymon area last evening.

A report was received at Ennistymon Garda Station that a black BMW was driving at dangerously at high speeds from Knockdrummagh South into Ennistymon.

Gardaí went to intercept this vehicle however it passed the patrol car on the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic. This vehicle was later found abandoned in Ennistymon.

Appealing for witnesses, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “If anyone was travelling on this section of the road between a quarter to five and twenty past five yesterday evening Sunday 22nd August and saw this vehicle or anyone that may have dash cam footage we are asking them to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 7072180.”

The Garda Confidential Line is 1800 666111.