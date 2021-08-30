Drugs seized in Kilmihil searches – Man in custody

Gardaí seized €52,000 worth of suspected Cannabis Herb following three searches in Kilmihil, Co Clare on Sunday.

Shortly after 4pm on Sunday, Gardaí attached to Kilrush Garda Station and the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit conducted three separate searches under Operation Tara in the Kilmihil area.

During the course of these searches a quantity of suspected cannabis herb estimated to be worth €52,000 (subject to analysis) was located and seized.

A man in his late 20’s was arrested and is currently detained at Kilrush Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.