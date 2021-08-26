Ennistymon Book Town Festival this weekend

Organisers of this weekend’s Ennistymon Book Town Festival say it looks like being the best ever despite covid restrictions.

The town will see booksellers filling every available space for the weekend as well as book launches and talks.

“We are getting a great response from booklovers who are keen to get back to events after the last 18 months and expect the shops and events to be busy over the whole weekend,” said Jon Heddon of the organising committee.

“While the usual restrictions to numbers apply, the fact that we are using large venues for the book stalls should mean we won’t

have any problems.”

The festival has proved a popular addition to the calendar locally and has developed a large following across the whole region

over the last ten years. In addition to the local bookshops, Salmon Bookshop and Banner Books, who put on events over the weekend, booksellers such as Charlie Byrnes of Galway, Joe Collins Rare Books from Dublin, Cooney Books from Cork. set up through the town.

Saturday, 28th

Bookshops open from 10am

2-3.30: Salmon Poetry celebrates 40 years of publishing poetry and literary nonfiction with poetry and music in the beautiful Salmon Bookshop walled garden, Parliament Street.

Attendance is free but numbers are limited to 25.

2-4 Wendy Smith will be in Banner Books selling her booklet Weaving My Way Through The Classical Greek World (all proceeds to Safe Passage) and chatting informally to customers about Greek mythology, Ancient Greek and Latin.

6pm Bookshops Close

6.30 Joe Power will talk on his two recent books Clare and the War of Independence and Clare and the Civil war. The talk will be in the Teach Ceoil. Numberes are limited due to covid restrictions to 25. Please contact Banner Books on (065) 707 1372.

Sunday, 29th

Bookshops open 10.30am

12-2 Wendy Smith will be in Banner Books selling her booklet Weaving My Way Through The Classical Greek World (all proceeds to Safe Passage) and chatting informally to customers about Greek mythology, Ancient Greek and Latin.

2-3.30 ‘The Edge of Moher and Beyond’. A talk by Martina McCarthy with music by Liam O’Brien. This is one of a series of events organized by Idir Dha Thra; exploring the natural harmonics between landscape, language, and psyche.

Tickets are available through eventbrite and limited to 20.

Venue: The Salmon Bookshop garden, Parliament Street.