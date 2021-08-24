Family and dogs rescued by RNLI

Lough Derg RNLI launched this afternoon to assist a family of 4 and their 2 dogs after their 12ft speedboat suffered engine failure.

The volunteer crew was requested by the Irish Coast Guard to launch and locate the speedboat which was reported to be adrift in open water south of Garrykennedy.

The lifeboat launched at 7.05pm in good conditions.

The lifeboat arrived on scene at 7.15pm and quickly located the boat. The family of four and their two dogs were safe and unharmed.

Given their proximity to Garrykennedy Harbour, the closest safe harbour, and the hour, the helm decided that the safest option was to set up an astern tow and take the vessel with her passengers and an RNLI volunteer on board, to Garrykennedy, where the boat was tied alongside at 7.45pm.

Lough Derg RNLI Deputy Launching Authority Jeremy Freeman advises water users to ‘ensure your boat equipment and engine are in good working order and always carry a means of communication’.

It was the second time in 24 hours the volunteer crews was called out. On Monday evening, the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was launched yesterday to assist 3 people on board a 36ft motor cruiser that had run aground north of the entrance to the Scarriff River in East Clare.