Flight diverts to Shannon with ill passenger

A transatlantic flight has diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon after they crew reported they had a passenger on board who required medical attention.

Delta Air Lines flight DL-265 was travelling from Paris to New York and was about 700 kilometres south west of Ireland when the crew opted to turn around.

The crew made contact with air traffic controllers at the Irish Aviation Authority’s North Atlantic Communications Centre at Ballygirreen in Co Clare and requested clearance to divert to Shannon.

The Airbus A330-300 jet landed safely shortly after 4.00pm and was met at the terminal by airport authorities and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

The patient was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The flight continued its journey to New York shortly after 6.00pm.