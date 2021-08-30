Gardaí investigating ‘doctor’ theft from elderly man

Gardaí are investigating an incident where a man purporting to be a doctor stole cash from an elderly man in Co Clare.

On Monday evening last at 5pm a male called to the home of an elderly gentleman in Drumquin, Tiermaclane. He identified himself as a doctor and as he examined him he took a sum of money in cash out of the homeowner’s pocket.

A car possibly a black Volkswagen Passat was seen acting suspiciously in the area around this time.

Gardaí have asked that anyone was in the area of Drumquin between 4.30pm and 5.30pm and saw this car or has dash cam footage we are asking them to contact Ennis Garda Station on 6848100.