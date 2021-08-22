glór to reopen for Autumn

glór, Clare’s premier cultural venue, will reopen its doors and welcome people into their Gallery and Café with a full programme of live, in person performances from September.

As the venue embarks on its 20th year, glór is committed to supporting and developing a range of artists and with the support of the Arts Council and Creative Ireland, the venue is pleased to have commissioned and co-commissioned a number of projects which will come to fruition over the coming months.

In September glór will premiere its first commission, The Wild Atlantic Tales written and performed by iconic storyteller Niall de Búrca, spinning tales inspired by one of the world’s most unique and mighty landscapes…The Wild Atlantic Way. The Wild Atlantic Tales will premiere in glór on September 23rd with family and school performances, before embarking on a nine-county coastal tour of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Ennis-based flautist and singer Nuala Kennedy is creating a new musical performance inspired by our shorelines for a new ensemble, featuring twin flutes and bi-lingual traditional Irish song. glór has commissioned Nuala to compose Shorelines, collaborating with award-winning traditional singer and musician Muireann NicAmhlaoibh, and with guitarist and traditional singer Tony Byrne, pianist Caoimhín Vallely and Tara Breen. Shorelines 2 Skyline will premiere at glór in October.

glór is also collaborating with Clare Arts Office commissioning of a unique storytelling project curated by Ennistymon based artist John Lillis called Dial a Seanachaí, in partnership with Creative Ireland This is a re-imagining of a novel folklore project created in Clare in 1988. Dial a Seanachaí will be launched in October as an audio experience accessible via phone and will feature storytelling from a diverse and exciting range of artists.

Under Music Network’s RESONATE residency scheme, Fiddler, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Clare Sands has been appointed to glór. Clare has already begun her residency in the venue, and she will develop new work collaboratively with Steve Cooney and & Liadain Ní Bhraonáin, culminating in a live concert premier in glór this November.

Also in November, glór is delighted to return to one of the venue’s flagship events. MÓRglór celebrates the wealth of professional & semi-professional artists, alongside the talented individuals, groups, and communities within the county, all of whom provide a vital stimulus for the growth and development of Clare’s unique culture. This year’s MÓRglór awardee has been selected and preparations are already underway for a night of music to raise the rafters!

The venue has selected a range of autumn programming to suit all the family, events which will take place in line with government restrictions and following all Covid protocols. Music Network returns with a much-anticipated collaboration featuring vocalist Iarla Ó Lionáird, harpist and sound artist Úna Monaghan, and cellist Kevin Murphy as glór’s first live in theatre event this year on Sept 8th; Also in September the incredibly talented quartet of Tara Breen & Pádraig Rynne with Jim Murray and Dónal Lunny will shape melodies from past and present into something dynamic and irresistible, and Kyle Riley will present hjs ever popular music performance for younger audiences, Little Folk on Tour.

Having taken place largely online in March 2021, Ennis Book Club Festival will return on September 11th for a series of live events, including two major international authors – Canadian author Patrick DeWitt and Scottish novelist Douglas Stewart. Writer and Artist, Sara Baume will present The Alphabet of Birds, her spellbinding audio-visual essay, accompanied by live performance.

glór gallery is open and currently hosting Sinterella, a group exhibition produced to explore the idea of telling stories through material until Saturday 21st August.

Other exhibitions this autumn include the postponed Lighting Bolts of Ordinary Things by Clare artists Will O’Kane and Kaye Maahs from September; Eggs & Butter with Emma Brennan, Emily Waszak and Rachel Macmanus from November and an exciting collaboration with Clare and Canadian Artists entitled Dear www. Four Clare Artists will pair with four Saskatchewan artists to create an artistic response to a historical digital art project, from a 2021 point of view.

glór’s spacious café (with outdoor terrace) has had a facelift and is open Monday to Saturday serving a delicious new menu of sweet treats and lunch, made with locally sourced produce and divine cakes by in-house baker, Marion!

Lots of events now on sale with more events to be announced in the coming weeks including Studio Sessions curated by Paula Carroll, and After Dark – a series celebrating the local and the live.

glór’s Director Orla Flanagan says, ‘We are thrilled to now get the show firmly back on the road at glór. It has been a long and challenging period being dark and we have given 100% to imaginatively engaging with the public and supporting artists, but we cannot wait to share the magic of the live experience again. We now know there is nothing quite like it.’

Further information and booking on www.glor.ie and on 065 6843103. All events will adhere strictly to Covid-19 guidelines, and are limited capacity, so early booking is advised. glór gratefully appreciates Clare County Council’s recent investment in the upgrading of glór’s recent heating and ventilation systems to help ensure the comfort and safety of every visitor to glór.