Local producers feature as indoor dining back at Cliffs

Indoor dining has recommenced at the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience in County Clare for the first time since the start of the pandemic with the reopening of the newly refurbished Cliffs View Café.

Operated by Brambles, one of Ireland’s leading catering providers, the 120-seat facility is located on the first floor of the Clare County Council-owned visitor centre. Current Covid restrictions mean that indoor dining is currently restricted to 52.

Visitors to Ireland’s most popular natural attraction are also now able to enjoy a menu filled with locally sourced produce from wild Irish salmon to farm cheese. Among the Clare food producers supplying the reopened café are The Burren Smokehouse, The Burren Butcher (Lisdoonvarna), Hazel Mountain Chocolate, Celtic Salads (Bellharbour), St Tolas Cheese (Inagh), Gluten Free Treats, Haugh’s Butchers (Ennistymon), Garrihy Seafoods (Doolin), Hugh Galloway Sourdough Bread (Lahinch), Burren Gold Cheese (Ballyvaughan) and Salann Foods Salt (Miltown Malbay).

“I am delighted that visitors are once again able to enjoy a fantastic dining experience overlooking the cliffs” commented Bobby Kerr, Chairperson of the Board of the Cliffs of Moher Centre Ltd.

Mr. Kerr continued, “The café operators have in recent months met with local suppliers across north and west Clare resulting in a menu that incorporates a strong local influence. I want to acknowledge the commitment by the team at Brambles who have an impressive and longstanding track record of providing a world-class dining experience at other well-known tourist attractions across Ireland.”

The Cliffs View Café had been closed for indoor dining since 2020 but reopened initially for takeaway services in May 2021 before the full reopening. The extended closure presented an opportunity for a range of interior refurbishment works to take place, including the installation of a new coffee station and counters, new seating, and painting work.

Geraldine Enright, Director of the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience, commented, “We take great pride in offering customers locally sourced and produced ingredients in food served at the Cliffs of Moher. Through our membership of the Burren Ecotourism Network, the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience is committed to supporting local businesses and playing a leading role in increasing public awareness of the range of quality food produce in the local area.”

The Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience is a signature discovery point on Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, a main Geosite of the Burren & Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Geopark, a Special Protected Area for Birds and Wildlife and is a wholly-owned tourism asset of Clare County Council. Visit www.cliffsofmoher.ie for more details.