Mid West Simon to host Burger BBQs

With the recent reopening of indoor dining and foodservice finally starting to show signs of returning to some degree of normality, the hunt for Ireland’s best burger has begun thanks to National Burger Day.

Following a jam-packed virtual celebration last year, National Burger Day is back on Thursday 12th August and bigger than ever this year – with outlets across the Midwest and around the country once again battling it out for the coveted title of Ireland’s favourite burger.

Mid West Simon are pleased to announce that they are hosting burger bbq’s in all their services / accommodations in Limerick and Clare for their clients at 1pm. This will be a fun and entertaining afternoon for clients. The burgers are being sponsored by Kepak.

In support of the foodservice sector, Kepak’s fourth annual National Burger Day is encouraging customers to get out and have their say by voting for their favourite burger, while also showing some much-needed support for local food outlets and operators as they emerge from recent pandemic related closures.

To top it off, for every burger purchased and a photo shared online with the hashtag #nationalburgerday, a meal will be donated to Simon Communities (including Mid West Simon) across the country and distributed to local communities, with over 14,000 meals donated in 2020 as part of the campaign. Voting is underway and customers across the country, can cast their important vote online through the dedicated website – www.nationalburgerday.ie.

Votes will be counted and Ireland’s Best Burger will be announced on National Burger Day, August 12th, 2021 – an event sponsored by Kepak, and supported by Flipdish, Blenders, Coughlans and Kilmeadan, with participating businesses all over the country marking the day by offering a Buy One Get One Free exclusive offer on selected burgers.

Mid West Simon would like to thank Kepak and all the supporters of National Burger Day for their efforts on this campaign. We are delighted to be a part of the campaign again this year. Best of luck to everyone that is participating! We look forward to hosting a Burger BBQ in all of our services / accommodations in Limerick and Clare on Thursday 12th August at 1pm and we plan on barbecuing our burgers outdoors, weather permitting of course. We are really excited to to be taking part in National Burger Day again this year and look forward to cooking some very tasty burgers courtesy of Kepak, said Jackie Bonfield, CEO, Mid West Simon Community.

“We’re really excited that National Burger Day is returning even bigger and better this year. After what has been a challenging period for Irish foodservice operators, this campaign truly is the coming together of Ireland’s biggest and best food brands in support of the sector and the beloved burgers on their menus. National Burger Day is so much more than a competition – it is a celebration of a beloved national food staple and world class foodservice providers,” said John Savage, Kepak Foodservice Solutions Commercial Director. “After a difficult year for those operating in the sector, we are excited to host this nationwide battle of the burgers and put a positive spotlight on Irish food outlets.”

“We are delighted to once again come on board as a lead sponsor for National Burger Day in conjunction with our partner, Kepak. Over the last year Flipdish and Kepak have worked closely to help customers navigate through an extremely difficult period. By referring business to Flipdish, Kepak’s customers continue to pivot and grow using Flipdish’s solutions. Our relationship will continue to thrive as businesses reopen and technology such as Table Ordering becomes commonplace for many hospitality businesses,” said Simon Ward, Head of Partnerships, Flipdish.

David Chandler, Sales Director, Blenders, added: “We are very pleased to support National Burger Day and, by extension, the many participating Irish food businesses nationwide. National Burger Day celebrates the best of the Irish foodservice industry. We can’t wait to see all the entries this year and are encouraging members of the public to show support for their local food outlets over the coming weeks.”