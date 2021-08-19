Peter ready to sail the world

Limerick native Peter Lawless will set off on his solo, circumnavigation of the world from Kilrush this Saturday.

Peter will sail solo, non-stop and unassisted from Kilrush and back to Kilrush via the 5 great capes using a sextant and paper charts as his primary navigation tools. If successful, Peter will become the first Irish person to complete a solo non-stop circumnavigation of the world.

Born in Limerick, living in Kerry but based in Kilrush for the past year, Peter has been preparing for this epic journey for quite some time.

After spending the past twelve months readying his yacht Waxwing for the journey, he has been undertaking sea trials in recent months to ensure his vessel is ready for the trip. The Rival 41 yacht has previously completed a world circumnavigation under its previous owner.

“I estimate the trip will take approximately 8 months nonstop. My yacht, Waxwing, is a Rival 41, and is a standard production offshore cruising yacht that I have upgraded for the challenge, She is perfect for this circumnavigation and has previously completed one,” the professional sailor said.

“Since I was a child, I have always loved survival movies, stories and books. Solo sailing for me is the ultimate survival challenge. You have to be everything, sailor, navigator, mechanic, cook and keep everything working perfectly as well as sailing safely across the oceans.

I have always wanted to sail around the world, every aspect of the challenge is exciting for me. In 1996 my Father came back after a 3-year solo circumnavigation at the age of 70, sailing into Kilrush Marina. He was a huge inspiration for me and we were all so proud of him,” Peter added.

“There is something lovely about looking at a paper chart and marking your position along a route,” he said.

​”This solo circumnavigation is a big challenge and not a decision I made overnight but I have a great boat, fantastic family and friends behind me and with good preparation and equipment it will be incredible,” Peter added.

Peter will set off from Kilrush Marina this Saturday at around lunchtime on a journey which will take between 8 and 10 months.

You call follow Peter on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and check out his website where he will also be documenting his journey from start to finish including all the ongoing works and upgrades completed on Waxwing.

The Clare Herald will also provide updates and the progress of his preparations for the journey as well as during the trip.

Peter has secured several major sponsors including Ei Electronics; Supervalu Kilrush and predictwind.com. You can track Peter’s journey around the world via PredictWind.

*This programme was first broadcast in March 2021. Clare FM’s Atlantic Tales has been documenting Peter’s preparations over the past number of months and will produce a second programme to be broadcast after Peter’s departure.