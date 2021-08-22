Peter sets sail for solo, non-stop journey

Limerick native Peter Lawless has set off on his solo, non-stop, circumnavigation of the world from Kilrush.

Peter departed Kilrush Marina on Saturday afternoon escorted by a flotilla of vessels including the Kilrush RNLI lifeboat. Before leaving the Shannon Estuary and commencing the round-the-world voyage, Peter made a brief stop in Carrigaholt Bay to carry last minute checks.

Once those final checks were completed, Peter headed for the open sea on the first left of his epic journey which he expects will take between 8 and 10 months to complete.

Peter will sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world via the 5 great capes using a sextant and paper charts as his primary navigation tools. If successful, Peter will become the first Irish person to complete a solo non-stop circumnavigation of the world. He will complete his circumnavigation in Kilrush.

Born in Limerick, living in Kerry but based in Kilrush for the past year, Peter has been preparing for this epic journey for quite some time.

After spending the past twelve months readying his yacht Waxwing for the journey, he has been undertaking sea trials in recent months to ensure his vessel is ready for the trip. The Rival 41 yacht has previously completed a world circumnavigation under its previous owner.

Peter was seen off from Kilrush Marina by family; relatives, friends and other well-wishers. After leaving the marina via the lock gates, Peter’s yacht Waxwing was met by as many as 20 yachts and other pleasure craft and the Kilrush RNLI lifeboat. On land, hundreds gathered, some with air horns, to wish Peter well and see him off into the sunset.

Before departing, Peter thanked his family, sponsors and other supporters and particularly praised his wife Kathy saying without her support and hard work, he wouldn’t be able to complete the voyage.

Peter’s father Pat completed his own circumnavigation of the world in 1996 and returned to Kilrush after that voyage.

Peter is expected to return to Kilrush himself in April 2022.

You can track Peter’s progress by clicking here. (The page may been to be refreshed for the latest position information)