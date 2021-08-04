Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for the entire country for Thursday.
The weather service is warning that “thunderstorm activity with the risk of lightning and hail will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.”
The warning is valid from 06:00am until 7:00pm on Thursday.
Thunderstorm warning in place across Ireland tomorrow ⚠️
Thundery spells of rain are expected along with lightning and hail ⛈️
Risk of flooding & tricky driving conditions ⚠️🚗⛈️
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 4, 2021