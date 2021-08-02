Tour de Munster ready to hit the road

With the final countdown on to the 2021 Tour de Munster charity cycle in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland Munster branches, participants are adding the finishing touches to their training preparations as they gear up to tackle the 600km route across the six counties of Munster from August 5th to 8th.

Celebrating its 21st year this August, the annual Tour de Munster charity cycle has raised a phenomenal €3.4 million for its beneficiaries since 2001 and cyclists are motivated more that ever in their quest to raise vital funds and awareness for Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Munster branches who play a vital role in the lives of children and adults with Down syndrome in Munster.

This year’s tour will be kicking off from The English Market on Grand Parade in Cork City on Thursday, 5th August, and will return to Cork to see cyclists finish up the iconic and demanding St. Patrick’s Hill on Sunday, 8thth August.

Cycling legend and avid supporter of the Tour, Sean Kelly will once again again take to the road on August 5th, tackling the 600km route which will see amateur cyclists travel across all six counties in Munster, make their way through its beautiful cities, towns and villages in their quest to raise vital funds and awareness for Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches.

Looking forward to this year’s tour, Paul Sheridan founder of Tour de Munster said, “The Tour is a real endurance test for participants and behind the scenes, a huge amount of hard work and dedication goes into preparing for a tour like this and the commitment from participants has been amazing. These cyclists dedicate months to training and fundraising and without their support, none of this would be possible.”

Paul continued, “As we make our way through the six counties of Munster and are encouraged by the wonderful branches of Down Syndrome Ireland, it’s all the motivation we need to keep pedaling. Every cent raised makes a difference to the amazing children and adults who are members of these branches and we hope the public can show their support and donate whatever they can.

Speaking ahead of this year’s tour, Kieran Dooley of Down Syndrome Clare said, “ The Clare branch are ready and waiting to welcome Tour de Munster to Clare. We wish all cyclists the very best of luck as they put the final touches onto their training regime in preparation for the 600km feat around Munster. The funds raised have played such an important role in enabling the Clare branch of Down Syndrome Ireland to continue providing therapies and supports to our children and adults with Down syndrome.”

The Irish Examiner, Clare FM, Tipp FM, WLR FM, Red FM, SPIN South West and Pure Radio are the Official Media Partners of Tour de Munster 2021.

To donate to this year’s Tour de Munster, visit www.idonate.ie/tdm

For route information and the latest information and news log onto www.tourdemunster.com or find it on Facebook.

For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland please see www.downsyndrome.ie.

2021 Tour de Munster Route

Stage 1: Cork – Limerick

Thursday, August 5th, 2021

Cork (Silversprings Hotel): 8:00am – 8:45am

The English Market (Grand Parade) : 8:25 – 9:25am

Midleton: 10:25am – 10:40am

Tallow – 11:40am-11:40pm

Lismore: 12:10pm – 12:30pm

Clogheen (Clogheen Community Hall): 1:25pm – 2:00pm

Cahir: 2:30pm – 2:30pm

Tipperary: 3:30pm – 3:30pm

Ballykisteen(Lunch): 3:40pm – 4:30pm

Limerick (King John’s Castle): 5:20pm – 5:50pm

Stage 2: Limerick – Tralee

Friday, August 6th, 2021

Limerick (The Savoy Hotel): 9:00am

Quin: 10.30am

Ennis: (tea/coffee: Temple Gate Hotel): 11.15am -11.45am

Kildysart: 1:00pm – 1:00pm

Kilimer (Ferry – Lunch on Board): 2:00pm – 2:00pm

Tarbert : 2:20pm – 2:20pm

Listowel ( tea/coffee & scone: Christy’s pub): 3:10pm – 3:40pm

Tralee (The Rose Hotel): 4:40pm

Stage 3: Tralee – Kenmare

Saturday, August 7th, 2021

Tralee: 9:45am

Stradbally: 10:20am – 10:20am

Dingle (Lunch: Skellig Hotel): 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Castlemaine (refreshments: MACE, N70/R561 junction): 2:30pm – 2:50pm

Milltown: 3:00pm – 3:00pm

Aghadoe Heights: 3:45pm – 3:55pm

Killarney (break: Deenagh lodge): 4:00pm – 4:30pm

Kenmare (Lansdowne Arms Hotel): 5:45pm

Stage 4: Kenmare – Cork

Sunday, August 8th, 2021

Kenmare: 10am

Caha Pass

Glengarriff (tea/coffee: The Maple Leaf Bar): 11:00am – 11:30am

Ballylickey: 12:00pm – 12:00pm

Gouganebarra (lunch): 1:00pm – 1:45pm

Ballingeary: 2:05pm

Inchigeela: 2:35pm

Macroom: 3:15pm – 3:15pm

Lissarda (break): 3:35pm – 3:50pm

Cork (Clayton Silversprings Hotel): 5:15pm.