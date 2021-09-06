Ennis walk-in Covid-19 testing to be suspended

Due to high volumes of people attending for Covid-19 testing, a decision has been taken to suspend walk-in tests at the Ennis Test Centre.

Testing is still available at the Covid-19 Test Centre in Ballymaley Business Park, but only by appointment. Tests can be booked via the HSE website, or through your GP. The centre’s opening hours of 11:10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. are unaffected.

The changes take effect from Tuesday, September 7th and will be kept under review.

There has been an increased demand for testing over recent weeks, and the past few days have been very busy in Ennis with over 2,000 tests conducted in the last week alone.

2,021 tests conducted between Monday, August 30th and Sunday, September 5th while exceptionally high demand has also been reported in the Ennis test centre today.

Norma Quirke, Community Testing Lead with HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare says: “We are appealing to the public for their patience and assistance while our staff deal with high numbers presenting for Covid-19 testing. While it is welcome that so many people are heeding the public health advice and are getting tested, this situation is placing a considerable strain on our testing teams. Therefore, we now need people to book their tests before attending the Test Centre in Ennis.”

“The booking process is straight-forward and only takes a short few minutes. Pre-booking in advance also means that you will be tested at a time that suits you. For those who cannot book their own tests online, we urge you to ask a friend or family member for help, or to seek a Covid-19 test through your GP. And remember, all Covid-19 tests are free of charge.”

Click here to book a Covid-19 Test

The Ennis Covid-19 Test Centre is located at Block 1, Ballymaley Business Park, Ennis, V95 Y981.