Garda advice on safeguarding tools and equipment

Gardaí have reissued their advice regarding the security and safe storage of tools and equipment.

The latest advice follows a recent incident in East Clare. Between 1pm and 5pm last Wednesday, 1st September a red and grey Honda Generator with a black frame was stolen from a shed in Loughborough, O’Callaghan’s Mills.

Garda Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “The theft of tools and equipment is a lucrative market. Portable power tools are a very attractive target for criminals. Each year An Garda Síochána recover substantial amounts of tools and equipment but identifying the original source of the property and returning it to its rightful owner can be difficult.”

To help the recovery and return of stolen items:

All building sites should have a secure storage area for this property.

Maintain a record of serial numbers, model numbers and any other descriptive detail, all property should be marked or branded in order to provide a means of identification e.g. stamping, etching, ultra violet marking or colour coding.

Take clear photos of tools and equipment.

Trades people should mark all their own tools individually and lock them away.

Tools stored overnight should be kept in steel containers and secured with close shackle pad-locks.

Under no circumstances should tools be purchased other than from a bona fide vendor.