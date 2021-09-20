Garda investigate multiple vehicle break-ins

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents where property was stolen from parked vehicles across the county.

Between 3pm and 3.10pm on Monday 13th September, the rear window of a car parked at Cratloe Woods was smashed and a backpack containing cash and a driving licence was stolen.

In Kilrush, between 1.30pm and 1.40pm on the 17th September an unlocked car parked at John Street, Kilrush was entered and a wallet containing cash stolen.

On Friday afternoon last at around 1.20pm two cars parked at Bunratty Folk Park were broken into. The window of one car was smashed and a blue Michael Kors handbag containing a black Apple iPhone and passports was stolen and a wallet was stolen from the second car. A red Renault Clio hatchback car was seen leaving the area after the break-ins.

Following an intelligence lead operation, Gardaí arrested two males in connection with the Bunratty incident.

Some property has been recovered and a male in his 30’s was brought before a sitting of the Ennis District Court charged with offences linked to this incident.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “An Garda Síochána are asking for the public’s assistance in relation to any observations or dash cam footage they may have that might assist Gardaí in this investigation and would ask them to ring Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900.”