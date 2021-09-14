Hazardous waste disposal opportunity for householders

Householders across Clare are being encouraged to avail of an upcoming opportunity to dispose of their hazardous domestic waste free of charge.

The Environment section of Clare County Council are operating this drop-off day at the Central Waste Management Facility, Inagh, on Saturday, 18th September, 2021, from 8:30am to 1:00pm.

Waste items including household aerosols, oil filters, old medicines, household detergents, pesticides/herbicides, fluorescent tubes, paint strippers and cleaners, paints and varnishes, cooking and engine oils, can be deposited during the drop-off day. Hazardous waste from commercial operators will not be accepted on the day.

“By hosting this free-of-charge drop-off day, we are providing householders throughout Clare with an opportunity to dispose of their hazardous wastes in a manner that protects human health and the environment,” explained Maria Carey, Executive Engineer, Environment Section, Clare County Council.

“The service is being provided free of charge to householders only for listed items. Householders are being reminded that each waste type brought must be clearly identifiable, segregated and packaged to avoid leaks and minimise risks,” added Ms Carey.

“We are also encouraging people to reduce the amount of chemical-based products that are used in the home in the first instance,” said Karen Foley, Environmental Awareness Officer, Clare County Council.

“Greener living guides can be downloaded from www.mywaste.ie or alternatively contact our Greener Clare team, at 065 6846331 or via email greenerclare@clarecoco.ie, where a hard copy of these guides can be provided,” concluded Ms Foley.

The one-day event is funded through the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, Anti-Dumping Initiative.

For further information visit: https://www.clarecoco.ie/your-council/[news]/hazardous-waste-disposal-opportunity-for-clare-householders.html