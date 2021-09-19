Clare Civil Defence assisting in Limerick search

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 61-year-old John ‘Jack’ Keane, who is missing from his home in Athea, Co. Limerick since Wednesday, 15th September 2021.

John is described as approximately 5ft 7” in height, of slim build, bald with some grey hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the West Limerick, North Kerry and West Clare areas.

When last seen he was wearing a red and black rain jacket, black trousers and brown boots. He usually wears a baseball cap and carries a stick. John’s family and Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Searches were carried out in the Athea area today coordinated on the ground by local Gardaí. The Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 was involved in todays search.

Clare Civil Defence volunteers have also been assisting with the search since Friday. The unit deployed two drones after being requested to assist by colleagues form Limerick Civil Defence.

Volunteers from the Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA Ireland) and the local Abbeyfeale District Search and Rescue team have also be assisting in the search operation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.