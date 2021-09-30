Possible water outages in West Clare

Irish Water, working in partnership with Clare County Council continue to work on the construction stage of the major upgrade to the New Doolough Water Treatment plant that serves the West Clare regional water supply scheme.

Outlining the upgrade, Regional Operations Lead for Irish Water, Duane O’Brien said: “We had a slight delay in the commencement of the works, at a very crucial stage of the project which will mean the capacity of the water treatment plant will be temporarily reduced for another few days – until October 4.

“I would again like to remind everyone that any interruptions to their water supply should be of a short duration and Irish Water will work to limit any possible disruptions. We understand the inconvenience caused when works occur and thank customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to safeguard the water supply for customers.”

Areas that may be affected include Kilrush, Kilkee, Kilmihil, Doonbeg, Quilty, Carrigaholt, and all surrounding areas, including all group water schemes fed from this supply. As a precautionary measure, Irish Water are providing water tankers at 15 locations that consumers can access if affected.

“We are asking customers in these areas to be mindful of how they use water and to conserve when possible. However, it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand washing.” Duane added.

Alternative supply

Tankered water remains in place at the following locations to provide an alternative water supply to customers in the event of water outage. Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure. Please adhere to social distancing when queuing for water supplies.

Quilty – Church,

Doonbeg – Church

Cree – School

Kilmihil – GAA Pitch

Cooraclare – Church

Kilmurry McMahon – Church

Labasheeda – Church

Knockerra – Church

Kilrush – Church (2 no.)

Kilkee – Church (2 no.)

Lisdeen – Church

Doonaha – Church

Carrigaholt – Square,

Cross – Church

Kilbaha – Church

For further information please visit our supply and service section on our website www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1800 278 278 and contact us on Twitter @IWCare.