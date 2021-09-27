Six West opens Shannon office

Six West’s new office has opened at Shannon Free Zone on the Shannon Group campus, further expanding the company’s presence in Ireland.

Six West joins more than 80 firms in Ireland’s largest aerospace and aviation cluster which represents the industry’s entire value chain, with everything from aircraft leasing, maintenance and recycling to component manufacture, parts repair and business aviation.

Matthew Gee, Six West’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are delighted to join this dynamic aviation community. Our presence in the home of aircraft leasing gives us a strong base to deliver the same high level of services to local aircraft lessors, banks, airlines and owners.

“Our investment and expansion reflects not only our growth, but also our confidence in the future of the industry here in Ireland as we emerge from Covid.

“We are very positive about our new venture in Shannon and opportunities to work with local businesses here. We are also happy to be making an economic contribution to this region and hope to create more employment opportunities in the future.”

Gerry Dillon, Shannon Group Property Director, said: “Shannon Group is pleased to welcome Six West to Shannon Free Zone and to our cluster of aviation companies. Our cluster offers unique synergies to the businesses in the aviation and aerospace industries. With our legacy and experience in the sector, we’re on hand to help and support companies develop their businesses.”

Six West is head quartered in Dublin and has offices in Cork and Shannon.

Six West is a world-leading provider of support services to aircraft lessors and airlines. An aircraft operator of choice, Six West is responsive and predictive, supporting lease transitions, deliveries, demonstrations and distressed recovery operations.

