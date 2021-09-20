Tour Through East Clare cycle returns

The seventh annual Tour Through East Clare cycle will take place on Saturday September 25th and will offer a choice of two routes.

There is a 100km route and following a short break last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, we are reintroducing the 50km route. All routes will start and finish at the Kilkishen Cultural Centre.

The 100km route travels via Sixmilebridge, Broadford, Bodyke, Scarriff and into Mountshannon for a food stop. From Mountshannon, the cycle continues to Scarriff, Feakle, Glendree and on to Tulla before returning to Kilkishen.

The 50km route travels via Sixmilebridge, Broadford, Bodyke and returns via Tulla.

Online registration is required on www.eventbrite.ie Detailed route maps and other details about this year’s event will be published on the “Tour Through East Clare” Facebook page.

The cycle is organised by Kilkishen Development and funds raised from this cycle will support the fundraising efforts for the Kilkishen Cultural Centre.