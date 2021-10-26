100 new jobs at Armada Hotel

The Armada Hotel in County Clare has announced the creation of more than 100 new jobs and launched an innovative recruitment drive titled ‘The Quest for Ireland’s Best,’ to attract talent from across the island to posts in more than 30 hospitality roles.

The jobs are being created as a result of a €3 million redevelopment plan due for completion in February 2022 at the four star Spanish Point hotel. The renovation project which was placed on hold last year due to the pandemic will see the delivery of a large extension housing ‘Aileens’ – a brand new 90 seater restaurant with its own 100% sustainable energy kitchen; a new ocean bar with an interactive cocktail space; a private dining area for parties of up to 12 guests; and a dedicated space for wedding arrivals with feature bar and panoramic views. The remainder of the renovation works will take place in January when the hotel is closed to guests.

In a bold move to facilitate its ‘Quest for Ireland’s Best’ and find the best talent to fill all 100 jobs by February, the ever innovative award winning hotel has even opened its own recruitment agency, with its HQ in a beach hut by the sea at Spanish Point. The Armada is seeking 100 new team members to join them immediately on their “next big adventure” which they say offers a great life in hospitality by the sea.

Commenting on the announcement, hotel owner and managing director, John Burke, said, “We want to find Ireland’s best for our next big adventure. We’re building a world-class extension to give our guests the most authentic experience of life by the coast. That’s what we have to offer as a career too: the chance to work in one of Ireland’s most innovative hotels, offering something few other establishments are facilitating, a healthier approach to working hours, pay and conditions that means our team and their families get to truly enjoy life…by the sea.”

The hotelier also commented on the ongoing issues affecting the hospitality industry and called for change within the sector in order to attract and retain staff. He says hospitality employers need to rethink the workplace environments they create in order to make careers in the sector more appealing.

Speaking from the hotel’s beach hut recruitment HQ, Mr Burke revealed ambitious plans to “lead the way within the sector by ensuring The Armada is a great place to work, with conditions, pay and supports to match.”

He said, “We are incredibly proud of the amazing team we have here at The Armada and we’re thrilled to be in a position to complete our redevelopment plans and launch this recruitment drive toward the end of what has been an incredibly difficult two years for so many of us.

“Employment here is something that we aim to ensure gives all of our team great pride and satisfaction and we are excited to launch our ‘Quest for the Best’, to find the cream of Ireland’s hospitality talent, and encourage applicants from across Ireland to join us, for a better life by the sea. In an effort to support this, we are currently sourcing accommodation in the area and upgrading our own staff apartments to enable people wishing to relocate to the west, to work here in County Clare.”

He added, “Here at The Armada, we believe the most important person who walks through our doors is the employee. Everything starts with them because without an excellent team, we can’t maintain and uphold the excellent service we currently provide for our guests.

“There is no doubt that the hospitality sector faces challenges but we plan to lead the way in terms of what a hotel can offer employees around pay, perks, hours and conditions of work and ultimately, quality of life.

“As an industry, the sector needs to change and become more employee centric. We want working at The Armada, and in the Irish hospitality sector in general, to be a rewarding long term career in which team members feel they are valued and looked after.”

Highlighting things that set The Armada apart from other hospitality employers, Mr Burke said, “At The Armada we are constantly reviewing staff pay and conditions around everything from breaks and benefits to the comfort of the working environment and we’re currently looking at introducing premium rates for staff working past midnight. We’re also proud to run what we believe is the most active employee wellbeing and assistance programme existing in any Irish hotel and we are preparing to unveil a full suite of health insurance support packages in conjunction with VHI, something which is not very prevalent in the hotel industry.

To enable the huge recruitment drive and fill all 100 posts, regular interviews with existing staff and tours of the hotel are promised by the ‘Quest for the Best’ team to give prospective candidates the best possible introduction to the culture and standards of The Armada.

Mr Burke concluded “So, for a life by the sea, with time to enjoy it, come join our team!”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the jobs available should send their “By The Sea. C.V.” to HR@ARMADAHOTEL.COM or visit www.armada.ie/jobsbythesea