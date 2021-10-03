‘Positive Vibes’ exhibition for Clarecare

Clare Arts Office and Clare Museum will present an exhibition by Ennis artist, Sinéad Slattery.

Born in 1972 in Ennis, Sinéad studied graphics and print at LCAD. Sinéad currently lives in Ennis with both of her now-adult children.

From a young age she fell in love with arts and crafts. Joyce Kilmer’s poem ‘Trees’, Turner, Kandinsky and so many more are her main influences.

The majority of Sinead’s landscapes are painted from memory and/or photos she has taken, emphasising her love of nature. She tries to capture a sense of awe in the beauty of our surroundings. The exhibition will also have a poem on display by 13-year-old Johnny Colman O’Loughlin. Through this exhibition Sinéad would like to raise funds for Clarecare and she will be donating 60% of sales from her exhibition to Clarecare.

Sinéad’s work has reached as far as Hong Kong and she has exhibited throughout Ireland. At present glass paints are her addiction as she admires the results of surprise and longevity.

‘Positive Vibes’ at the Clare Museum from October 4th to 23rd.

For further information please email sineadart@gmail.com.