Clare man is new head of research at GMIT

GMIT has appointed Dr Eoin Cullina to the new post of Head of Research at Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT), having previously worked in the GMIT Department of Enterprise and Technology, School of Business, as a lecturer and researcher.

After completing a Bachelor of Civil Law at University College Cork, Dr Cullina worked as a lawyer and mediator prior to entering academia. He completed a M.Sc. in Information Systems Management at NUI Galway in 2013, finishing first place in his class. He completed his PhD under scholarship from Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) with Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software.

Dr Cullina subsequently completed postdoctoral research funded by SFI at the Whitaker Institute, NUI Galway in the area of Science Policy. He has won awards for his research and teaching and has presented his research at leading conferences and workshops around the world. He is a committee member of Open Scholarship Community Galway, an organisation committed to promoting open science and open scholarship in research and education.

Dr Rick Officer, GMIT Vice President for Research and Innovation, welcomed Dr Cullina’s appointment: “Eoin brings terrific capabilities to the GMIT Research Office. His experience will ensure that GMIT’s expanding strategic engagement in research is well coupled with enhanced operational supports for our researchers and partners. Dr Cullina’s appointment will greatly assist GMIT to integrate our research activities into the new Technological University envisaged for the West/Northwest. I’m delighted to have Eoin aboard for this exciting journey!”.

Dr Cullina is a native of Co Clare. He is a past pupil of St Flannan’s College Ennis and Ennis National School.