Clare school selected for National Gallery programme

The National Gallery of Ireland has announced that Ennistymon Vocational School, Clare is one of three post-primary schools selected to participate in an exciting new education initiative, Your Gallery at School.

Bringing art directly to schools across the country, this holistic outreach programme marks the extension of the Gallery’s partnership with global aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital. Following a call out this summer, the other two post-primary schools to take part are: Coláiste Mhichíl, Limerick; and Youthreach Leixlip, Kildare.

In Autumn 2021, the Gallery will work with these three post-primary schools to create a tailored programme of activities, appropriate for the students’ ages and school levels. With a focus on learning through and about art, wellbeing and creative careers, Your Gallery at School comprises individual practical workshops, sensory sessions, talks and Q&As for selected schools.

The programme includes Learning through and about art – a practical workshop inspired by the national collection; Wellbeing – a sensory session focusing on slow looking and mindfulness; and Creative Careers – a talk and Q&A with Gallery staff and an established artist, enabling students to learn about a variety of arts careers.

The Gallery is committed to breaking down barriers that prevent engagement with art in Ireland, and so Your Gallery at School will engage with young people who may not usually be able to visit the Gallery or who may face barriers in accessing culture. The Gallery will also run two exclusive webinar workshops for all schools that applied to take part in Your Gallery at School – a Creative Careers workshop for students, and a Continuing Professional Development workshop for teachers.

Peter Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of SMBC Aviation Capital, commented, “SMBC Aviation Capital is proud to support the National Gallery of Ireland in this innovative and important programme, bringing Your Gallery at School to children who may not usually be able to engage with the Gallery. We look forward to seeing the positive impact that this programme will bring to those taking part.”

An Ennistymon Vocational School spokesperson said: “Here at Ennistymon Vocational School we feel thankful and privileged to have been selected to participate in the Your Gallery at School programme as facilitated by the National Gallery of Ireland. We are very much looking forward to expanding our artistic knowledge and enhancing our creativity through working with the nominated artist.

We envision it to be an enriching experience for our Art students who unfortunately have been unable to physically experience the wonder of gallery and museum type spaces due to the restrictions put in place these past number of months. The concept of the three workshops will provide students with an educational overview of artistic career paths, mindful and creative connections and ways of viewing, verbalising and articulating their views on artworks, all essential tools in encouraging and nurturing the arts within our learners.”

The first phase of Your Gallery at School – for which the Gallery worked with three primary schools in Donegal, Dublin and Sligo – took place in Spring and Summer of this year. More details can be found at nationalgallery.ie.