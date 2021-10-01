Council to host Mattress Amnesty Day

Clare County Council is hosting a Mattress Amnesty Day for householders from across County Clare.

This mattress amnesty will give members of the public an opportunity to recycle their waste mattresses, for free. It will take place on 2nd October, 2021, from 8:30am to 1:00pm, at the Central Waste Management Facility in Inagh.

Funding for this initiative was awarded by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications through the 2021 Anti-Dumping Initiative.

This initiative is aimed at householders, who are reminded that only clean and dry mattresses should be brought for recycling to the Central Waste Management Facility, Inagh. A maximum of five mattresses will be accepted per vehicle, on the day, and no commercial waste mattresses will be accepted.