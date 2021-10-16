Decade of Centenaries event in Miltown Malbay

Oidhreacht an Chláir presents a lecture, The War of Independence: events in Miltown Malbay and district, 1920-21 by Dr Pádraig Óg Ó Ruairc this evening (Saturday, October 16) at 8.00pm in the Community Centre, Miltown Malbay.

The talk will examine some of the key events of the War of Independence in Milltown Malbay and the surrounding district, including “The Canada Cross Massacre” in April 1920, the Rineen Ambush, the murder of Charles Lynch, the assassination of Constable Stanley Moore and the IRA’s execution and “disappearance” of two British soldiers from the Royal Scots Regiment.

Dr Ó Ruairc is a native of Meelick, Co. Clare. He has a PhD in History and has published half a dozen books on the Irish Revolution of 1913-1923, including Blood on The Banner – The Republican Struggle in Clare. He is a regular contributor to RTÉ Radio & History Ireland Magazine.

Admission is free. Fáilte roimh chách. Vaccination certificate required.

As part of this commemorative project, which is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Community Strand of the Decade of Centenaries programme, through Clare Co. Council, we shall also make, as a historical record for future generations, a videorecording (with commentary) of the eight houses in Miltown attacked and burnt by Crown Forces in the reprisals of 1920 and 1921.