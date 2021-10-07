Éigse Thomáis Uí Aodha on this weekend

The third annual Irish-language festival, Éigse Thomáis Uí Aodha, will be held by Oidhreacht an Chláir in Miltown Malbay this weekend.

It is in memory of Tomás Ó hAodha (1866-1935), a major literary and cultural figure at the time of the Gaelic renaissance and a native of Miltown.

On Friday, October 8 at 8.00pm in the Community Centre, Dr Eilís Ní Dheá will give a lecture entitled Oidhreacht na Scríobhaithe in Uí Bhreacáin (The Heritage of the Scribes in Ibrickane).

Dr Ní Dheá, a Lecturer in Mary Immaculate College, Limerick, was recently awarded funding by the Royal Irish Academy towards publication of her research on the manuscript tradition of Clare in the 18th and 19th centuries. In her lecture, Dr Ní Dheá will focus primarily on the 18th century Tradition, when the prolific poet and scribe Aindrias Mac Cruitín flourished. He has left us a legacy of approximately 20 manuscripts and 40 poems.

(Aindrias Mac Cruitín (c. 1650-1738) lived at Moyglass, Kilmurry Ibrickane. A schoolmaster, he was one of the last poets to write in the old bardic syllabic metre and one of the first of the Aisling (dream vision) poets. He was buried in the old churchyard at Kilfarboy.)

On Saturday, October 9 from 10.30am to 12.00 noon, also in the Community Centre, there will be a Ceardlann Amhránaíochta (Singing Workshop) by renowned Sean-Nós singer Nollaig Ní Laoire from Ráth Chairn, winner of Corn Uí Riada in 2010.

From 2.30pm to 5.00pm, there will be Ceol agus Caint in Michael A’s bar (open-air area), featuring

A Pop-Up Gaeltacht as an opportunity for people to use their Irish

Songs by Nollaig Ní Laoire, Tim Dennehy and Róisín White

Music (concertina and fiddle) by Martha and Geraldine Clancy of Miltown Malbay.

*All events are free. Fáilte roimh chách.

*Vaccination certificates are required for the events in the Community Centre.

The Éigse is funded by grants from Foras na Gaeilge and from Clare Co. Council under its Community Supports Scheme.