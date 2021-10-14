Element Six confirms further investment in Shannon

A company that let threatened to close in 2009 with the lost of 370 jobs and subsequently 200 workers go, is now marking 60 years of operations in Shannon.

Element Six is now celebrating six decades in Shannon, committing further investment in the operation over the next three years.

First established in 1961, the Element Six Limited facility in Shannon develops and manufactures synthetic diamond solutions supplying global Oil & Gas, Automotive & Aerospace and Mining & Construction industries. Since 2017, the company has invested €16m on the Shannon site and has created 100 jobs in the area, bringing the total number of people employed to over 500.

Over the next three years Element Six Limited will embark on further significant infrastructure programmes aimed at paving the way for the site’s future and improving the overall operational efficiency at its Shannon facility.

Commenting on the anniversary Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD said: “I’d like to congratulate the entire team at Element Six on reaching their diamond anniversary. It’s an incredible milestone and I know the company is proud of its long history in Shannon, employing over 500 people. Thank you for your continued commitment to Ireland and all the best for the next 60 years.”

Walter Hühn, CEO at Element Six, added: “We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone – a diamond anniversary, fittingly – with our local and global teams. This is an opportunity to remember the past we built our foundations upon, but also – crucially – to remain focussed on the road yet to come, our journey into a modern future where sustainability and digital transformation will not be finite projects to complete, but rather states of perpetual agility, enabling us to dynamically adapt to new market trends and customers’ needs.”

He continued: “With that in mind, today marks not only six decades of fostering talent, manufacturing excellence and diamond innovation in Shannon, but also building and nurturing a community that is at the heart of what we do, underpinned by the same values we upheld 60 years ago. Those values are embedded in the DNA of our company and its people, and will continue to be the driving force in ensuring a prosperous future for Element Six”.

IDA Ireland’s Executive Director, Mary Buckley also commented “I am delighted to congratulate Element Six on celebrating their 60th Anniversary here in Shannon. Their commitment to the Mid-West Region has been unwavering and is testament to their excellent team, who have greatly contributed to this significant milestone. I’d like to thank Mr. Walter Hühn and Element Six for their commitment to the Mid-West Region and I wish their teams continued success in Shannon.”

In 2009, the company threatened to close the operation in Shannon with the loss of 370 jobs. In the end, 175 positions were saved while many workers who had been let go, returned to work at the plant under contract from an employment agency.

In 2011, two trustees of Element Six’s pension scheme later told the High Court that they firmly believed the company would have closed its Shannon plant in 2011 of it been forced to cover the deficit in its retirement fund.