Funding for Clare PPN from Human Rights Commission

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (‘the Commission’) has announced that a Clare project is amongst those that have been awarded funding under its Human Rights and Equality Grants Scheme 2021.

Clare Public Participation Network will collaborate with groups representing and comprised of those affected by socio-economic exclusion to devise an action based anti-poverty strategy to advocate effectively for the progressive realisation of social and economic rights in Clare. The strategy will be used as a framework to inform all policy submissions to the Local Authorities in Clare.

Now in its sixth year, the 2021 grant programme awards small grants of up to €6,000 and general grants of up to €20,000 to support civil society organisations, rights-holder and community led groups, and trade unions in Ireland to promote access to justice for people who face the greatest barriers to accessing their rights. The Commission welcomed 147 applications to the grant scheme from across the country.

Since its establishment in 2016, the Commission’s grant scheme has supported 180 human rights and equality projects across Ireland, including research programmes, training or resource activities, conferences or events and cultural initiatives. (The full list of 2021 projects is provided in the Editor’s Note below.)

Sinéad Gibney, Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission stated: “People and communities who face discrimination and inequality are embedded in the design and delivery of these Cork projects, ensuring that their voices are heard through innovative education, training, research and policy initiatives.

Sarah Clancy, Clare Public Participation Network Coordinator said ‘This funding will enable our member groups who work on a variety of issues from family support, support for older people, disabled people and migrants rights, LGBTQ advocacy and gender equality to combine their resources and wide experience to engage directly with those from all walks of life as who experience poverty in Clare. There is still a stigma about poverty in Ireland and this project will help us to discuss it directly and openly in a way which our members do not see happening in the county at present.’