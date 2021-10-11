Gardaí investigating theft of kegs

Gardaí are investigating the theft of kegs for outside public houses in Clare in the past week.

Appealing for information about the thefts, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brook outlined the circumstances.

“There have been two incidents of thefts of kegs of drink during the week. On Tuesday between 11.30am and 4.00pm, four kegs of Guinness and one keg of Tuborg were stolen from outside a public house on the Main Street in Tulla.

Between 12 noon and 1.30pm three kegs of Guinness and two kegs of Tuborg were stolen from the car park of a public house on Church Street, Sixmilebridge.

This would have been a busy enough time in both these areas – if anyone saw these thefts taking place or anyone that saw anything suspicious we would ask them to contact Ennis Garda Station on 6848100.”

