Gardaí seize illegal fireworks in Kilrush

Gardaí conducted a search in Kilrush Co Clare as part of Operation Tombola today, which resulted in the seizure of a quantity of fireworks.

Gardaí are warning that it is an offence for anyone to possess fireworks without a licence.

Fireworks cause damage to property, injury to people and cause distress to the elderly and vulnerable in communities. Fireworks can also be distressing for pets and other animals.

An Garda Síochána is urging the public to please enjoy Halloween safely and not to engage in this illegal activity.