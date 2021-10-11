GMIT offering new postgrad courses

GMIT School of Engineering is offering two new postgraduate programmes for employees in the Built Environment sector who wish to upskill and receive a qualification in the broad areas of the Irish Building Regulations and Leadership in the Circular Economy.

The two new part-time Level 9 programmes are the MSc in Built Environment Regulation and the Post Graduate Diploma in Science in Circular Economy Leadership for the Built Environment. Both programmes are highly innovative in their approach to teaching and learning, and incorporate extensive links to industry, and utilise expert lecturers as guest speakers. Both are suited to working professionals in the construction industry who are interested in an earn-and-learn approach for their further education and continuing professional development needs.

The new MSc in Built Environment Regulation aims to afford advanced experience, knowledge, and training to fulfil, in part, the onerous and challenging roles, duties and responsibilities associated with the built environment regulations in the Irish Construction Industry. Internationally, this is a unique programme in the postgraduate space.

Programme Chair and lecturer Irene Hayden says “Extensive consultation with professional bodies and a dedicated steering committee in this programme’s design identified the gap in this training and learning. This MSc will enable practitioners in the field to gain expertise in specific regulatory areas. It will provide specialist knowledge of the Building Control Regulations and the Building Control Management System, in conjunction with the National Building Control and Market Surveillance Office. It is designed for architects, engineers, building surveyors, architectural technologists, as well as builders and construction managers, to name a few. It provides a flexible, mentored, certified and experiential learning route”.

The course will commence in January 2022 and will be delivered in a blended format ( partially online and partially on-campus). There are two Special Purpose Awards (SPAs) embedded in the Master’s course- the Certificate in Built Environment Regulation and the Certificate in Fire Safety, both of which are level 9. [The Post Graduate Diploma in Science in Built Environment Regulation (L9) is also embedded, see below].

“We welcome applicants on a module-by-module basis which can be accumulated over time to achieve a full qualification”, adds Ms Hayden. Applications close in November 2021. For further information, please contact irene.hayden@gmit.ie

The new Postgraduate Diploma in Circular Economy Leadership for the Built Environment is the first of its kind in Ireland. It aims to support all built environment stakeholders in transitioning towards a circular built environment. Programme Chair and lecturer Dr Mark Kelly says “The programme builds on over 20 years’ applied research on construction and demolition waste management, construction resource efficiency and circular economy applications. It is a fully online course, commencing in early October 2021, and will focus on applying circular economy principles across the built environment supply chain, exploring, and developing circular economy business models, and undertaking an applied research project based on real-world industry applications”.

The programme was created in consultation with the Irish Green Building Council, the Construction Industry Federation and industry professionals. It is funded under Pillar 1 of the Human Capital Initiative (HCI), providing 90% funding for fees. Applications close very shortly for this programme. For further information, please contact Mark.Kelly@gmit.ie

These two postgraduate programmes were developed in conjunction with the Digital Academy for Sustainable Built Environment (DASBE) Project, a multi-institute collaborative project between GMIT and the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest, TÚS (formerly LIT and AIT). The DASBE project is funded under Pillar 3 of the Higher education authorities (HEA) HCI fund.

GMIT is delighted to be able to announce that candidates on any of the above-mentioned Building Regulation programmes (fromCertificate to full Master of Science) will be eligible to apply for the GMIT DASBE bursary, which will reimburse a percentage of the fees for those who successfully complete their programme. Full details of the scheme will be available later in the year or email john.scahill@gmit.ie.

Mary Rogers, Head of Department of Building and Civil Engineering, GMIT, says “We are delighted to be adding these new masters and post graduate programmes to our suite of professionally accredited Built Environment programmes in the Department of Building and Civil Engineering, GMIT. Both programmes have been informed by the changing needs of the construction sector and developed with industry and academic experts. In GMIT, we aspire to support sustainable and innovative long-term careers for our graduates and industry professionals.”

Professor Graham Heaslip, Head of the School of Engineering, adds: “These new programmes are a response to the needs of industry. The age of zero carbon is coming and these programmes assist in addressing the climate crisis.”