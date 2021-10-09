Musician and broadcaster Tony MacMahon passes away

The death has occurred of Clare musician, broadcaster and producer Tony MacMahon, who has died aged 82.

Button accordion master Mr MacMahon, a renowned accordion player, was born in Inis on April 18th 1939.

He presented and produced traditional music programmes for RTÉ including The Pure Drop, The Green Linnet and The Long Note. He made many recordings as a soloist and with many well-known musicians including Noel Hill.

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to then late Mr MacMahon.

President Higgins said: “It is with great sadness that the music community will have heard of the passing of Tony McMahon, one of Ireland’s iconic presences among musicians.

Tony brought to performance in so many forms, places and venues the talent of a maestro. To hear him play Port Na bPúcai, for example, was to feel transported into another world. His commitment to traditional music and to the friendship of his fellow musicians was full of integrity.

On behalf of Sabina and myself, agus mar Uachtarán na hÉireann on behalf of the people of Ireland, may I send my deepest condolences to Tony’s family and friends, and to the wider music community at home and abroad.

Suaimhneas síoraí.”

Very sad to hear Tony McMahon has died. An iconic figure in traditional music &greatly admired. A beautiful stylist on the accordion. As presenter/producer in @rte he provided a national platform for many musicians &singers. Condolences to his family &friends. Rest in peace Tony. — Kieran Hanrahan (@RTECeiliHouse) October 9, 2021

East Clare musician Martin Hayes described Tony MacMahon as a “giant” of traditional music and an inspiration while radio presenter and musician Kieran Hanrahan said he was “an iconic figure in traditional music and greatly admired. A beautiful stylist on the accordion. As presenter/producer in RTÉ he provided a national platform for many musicians and singers.”