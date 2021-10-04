Rail spur significant for Shannon Airport

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has today welcomed the publication of the National Development Plan 2021-2030 which will provide capital funding for a number of infrastructure projects in Clare including the provision of a rail link connecting Shannon with the Limerick commuter rail network.

The new National Development Plan 2021 – 2030 outlines the largest National Development Plan (NDP) ever delivered in the history of the State – €165 billion – with a particular focus on priority solutions to strengthen housing, climate ambitions, transport, healthcare, jobs growth in every region and economic renewal for the decade ahead.

Senator Dooley commented, “I am delighted to see a number of Clare projects that are set to receive investment under the NDP. The Shannon area is a key priority within the NDP and will see the development of a new commuter rail network that will connect Shannon and Limerick.

“The NDP also provides for strategic investment for Shannon Airport that will support its role as key tourism and business gateway for the region. In response to the impacts of Covid, in addition to the capital envelope for regional airports in the NDP, €16.3m is being provided to the airports of Cork and Shannon in 2021 under a one-off Regional State Airports Program.

“Under the NDP there will be a modernisation of the State’s office portfolio which includes a major investment in a newly acquired property in Shannon.”

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Tourism and Aviation Clare Cathal Crowe has also welcomed the news.

“Today’s announcement marks one of the biggest ever spends in the history of our state. With focus on economic development in the regions, it was always going to be vital that we see Shannon Airport being the centre of attention.

“I am delighted to see that the long-awaited rail connection for Shannon Airport has been committed to, which will mean Shannon will be the country’s first airport with a rail link.

“This will see the airport have a direct rail spur link to the existing Limerick to Galway line, meaning passengers can easily access the two cities as well as towns like Ennis and Sixmilebridge and so on by train upon arrival into Ireland.