Renewed appeal for information on fatal crash

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information and dash cam footage following Friday’s fatal road traffic collision near Bunratty.

A 48-year-old man died after his Landrover vehicle and trailer overturned in the southbound lanes of the N18 dual-carriageway at Clonmoney West near Bunratty.

Appealing for information from the public about the tragic incident, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “A jeep which was pulling a trailer containing a number of cattle appears to have swerved and flipped over. The driver and single occupant was trapped inside the jeep.

Emergency services attended and while initially responsive unfortunately the male who is 48 years of age was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Limerick Mortuary.”

Sgt Brooks added: “If anyone witnessed this accident or anyone who may have dash cam footage and hasn’t made contact with the Gardaí we would ask them to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900.”