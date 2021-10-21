Transatlantic jet diverts to Shannon with ill passenger

A transatlantic jet has diverted to Shannon Airport after a passenger was reported to have fallen ill.

The Turkish Airlines Boeing 777-300(ER) jet was travelling from Washington in the US to Istanbul, Turkey at the time. Turkish Airlines flight TK-8, was about an hour west of Shannon when the crew reported they had a passenger on board who was complaining of chest pain.

The crew also confirmed there were doctors on board the flight and after assessing the passenger, confirmed that it would be advisable to divert to seek further urgent medical attention. It’s understood the ill passenger is a male in his 60s.

The flight crew sought clearance to divert to Shannon and requested emergency medical services to be alerted and waiting for their arrival. The crew, who had been in contact with controllers at the Irish Aviation Authority’s North Atlantic Communications Centre at Ballygirreen in Clare, was cleared to divert to Shannon.

The aircraft landed at 10.21am and taxied to the terminal where National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics and a doctor were waiting to treat the patient.

The passenger was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment.

The flight continued its journey to Istanbul at 1.55pm.