Covid-19 Updates – October 2021

Tuesday, October 26th

An additional 2,193 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *433,902.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,369 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,973 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 513 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 97 of whom are in ICU.

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Monday, October 25th

An additional 1,845 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *431,722.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,369 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,973 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 497 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 99 of whom are in ICU.

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Sunday, October 24th

An additional 1,725 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *429,877.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,369 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,973 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 471 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 97 of whom are in ICU.

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Saturday, October 23rd

An additional 2,427 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *428,152.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,369 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,973 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 449 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 93 of whom are in ICU.

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Friday, October 22nd

An additional 2,466 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *425,725.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,369 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,918 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 457 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 90 of whom are in ICU.

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Thursday, October 21st

An additional 2,029 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *423,260.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,369 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,839 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 448 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 88 of whom are in ICU.

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Wednesday, October 20th

An additional 2,148 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *421,234.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,369 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,839 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 464 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 84 of whom are in ICU.

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Tuesday, October 19th

An additional 2,399 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *419,087.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,306 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,768 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 472 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 74 of whom are in ICU.

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Monday, October 18th

An additional 1,578 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *416,690.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,306 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,735 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 484 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 73 of whom are in ICU.

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Sunday, October 17th

An additional 1,380 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *415,114.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,306 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,556 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 459 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 72 of whom are in ICU.

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Saturday, October 16th

An additional 2,180 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *411,554.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,306 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,556 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 406 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 72 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,271,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,550,863 people have received their first dose

3,484,258 people have received their second dose

236,079 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Friday, October 15th

An additional 1,914 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *411,554.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,306 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,556 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 413 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 73 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,271,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,550,863 people have received their first dose

3,484,258 people have received their second dose

236,079 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Thursday, October 14th

An additional 1,627 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *409,467.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,306 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,448 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 415 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 70 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,267,542 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,549,782 people have received their first dose

3,481,691 people have received their second dose

236,069 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Wednesday, October 13th

An additional 2,066 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *408,021.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,306 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,448 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 408 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 69 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,264,266 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,548,770 people have received their first dose

3,479,442 people have received their second dose

236,054 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Tuesday, October 12th

An additional 1,466 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *405,970.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,280 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,282 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 402 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 73 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,261,695 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,548,037 people have received their first dose

3,477,623 people have received their second dose

236,035 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Monday, October 11th

An additional 1,358 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *404,514.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,280 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,282 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 400 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 75 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,257,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,547,059 people have received their first dose

3,474,917 people have received their second dose

236,020 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Sunday, October 10th

An additional 1,384 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *403,157.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,280 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,282 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 354 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 73 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,247,596 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,544,282 people have received their first dose

3,467,360 people have received their second dose

235,954 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Saturday, October 9th

An additional 1,940 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *401,773.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,280 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,282 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 354 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 73 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,247,596 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,544,282 people have received their first dose

3,467,360 people have received their second dose

235,954 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Friday, October 8th

An additional 2,002 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *399,883.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,280 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,257 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 354 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 73 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,247,596 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,544,282 people have received their first dose

3,467,360 people have received their second dose

235,954 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Thursday, October 7th

An additional 1,207 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *397,831.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,280 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,257 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 355 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 69 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,243,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,542,986 people have received their first dose

3,464,595 people have received their second dose

235,908 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Wednesday, October 6th

An additional 984 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *396,625.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,280 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,187 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 343 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 70 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,238,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,541,686 people have received their first dose

3,461,310 people have received their second dose

235,791 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Tuesday, October 5th

An additional 1,124 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *395,643.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,249 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,187 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 349 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 65 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,237,477 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,540,413 people have received their first dose

3,459,157 people have received their second dose

235,780 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Monday, October 4th

An additional 892 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *394,519.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,249 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,092 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 333 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 64 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,235,841 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,540,931 people have received their first dose

3,459,157 people have received their second dose

235,753 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Sunday, October 3rd

An additional 1,051 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *393,626.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,249 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,092 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 319 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 60 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,231,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,539,737 people have received their first dose

3,456,116 people have received their second dose

235,745 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Saturday, October 2nd

An additional 1,586 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *392,575.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,249 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,092 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 298 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 56 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,225,789 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,537,971 people have received their first dose

3,452,106 people have received their second dose

235,712 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Friday, October 1st

An additional 1,059 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *390,989.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There have been *5,249 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 7,092 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 308 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 59 of whom are in ICU.

National Vaccination Update

7,218,801 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

3,536,134 people have received their first dose

3,446,993 people have received their second dose

235,674 people have received the single-dose vaccine

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.