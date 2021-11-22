Green light for Bushy Park redevelopment

Clare Fine Gael TD, Joe Carey, has received confirmation from the HSE that redevelopment work will start on the Bushy Park Addiction Treatment Centre in the first quarter of 2022.

In Dáil Éireann on Tuesday, Deputy Carey asked Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, for a timeline on the project going to tender.

“This project has the benefit of full planning permission and will consist of a single story extension to be added to the main house with additional bedroom accommodation, social spaces, a kitchen and offices,” Deputy Carey outined.

“The project is currently at pre-tender stage and it’s important that approval is granted without delay to enable the re-development to move forward to tender stage. There is a noted growing demand for residential addiction spaces and this proposed re-development is crucial in order to cater for this need,” the Clare Fine Gael TD added.

In reply, Jim Curran, HSE National Director Capital and Estates said that the HSE had been requested to reply directly.

“The redevelopment project of Bushy Park Addiction Centre in Ennis has full planning permission, the detailed design has been completed and the shortlisting of contractors in line with national procurement requirements is now complete,” Mr Curran explained.

“Permission to proceed to tender has been granted and we anticipate that the works will be tendered and contractor appointed in Quarter 1 of 2022. This will allow time for the decanting of residents into alternative accommodation, which is planned to commence in the coming months and which is required to allow the works to commence. Funding to contractually commit to the construction contract has been provided in the HSE capital plan for the project in 2022,” Mr Curran added.