Lahinch Seaworld begins recruitment campaign

Lahinch Seaworld is currently undergoing a multi-million euro refurbishment and is expected to reopen in spring 2022.

They are now recruiting a new General Manager for the facility and are inviting suitably qualified persons to apply for the position.

Direct Leisure Consulting have been appointed to assist in the process and Director of Direct Leisure, Kieran Ruttledge, said “The recruitment of a General Manager will be key to the success of the facility. We are looking for someone with drive and a pride in the operation. There will be a huge learning curve in the initial months and it’s vitally important that we appoint someone who understands the business and is capable of driving the facility forward”

Once the manager is in position the recruitment of other staff for the centre will commence providing a much needed boost for local employment throughout the year. Shane Talty, Director of Seaworld, said “Excitement is building as we near completion of the refurbishment and we hope that locals and visitors alike will support the facility. We are all aware of the importance of health and fitness in our lifestyle and the centre will provide a great opportunity for all ages to avail of the latest facilities in the heart of the town”

Anyone interested in the position of General Manager should send their CV to info@dlcleisure.com.