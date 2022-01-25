Clare hotel seeks to fill 100 posts

The four star Armada Hotel at Spanish Point has today issued a final call in its ‘Quest for the Best’ to attract hospitality talent from across Ireland to fill remaining jobs in a 100 person recruitment drive offering a working life by the sea, with time to enjoy it.

The easing of Covid restrictions has allowed the Armada crew to look ahead with renewed optimism and progress with its €3 million expansion and renovation plan due to be completed by early February. The construction project which will see the delivery of a brand new 90-seater restaurant, bar, private dining area and dedicated space for wedding arrivals with panoramic views, had already been set an extremely tight one-month timeline.

On January 2nd, as the last guests checked out following the New Year celebrations, a building team moved into the hotel and the intensive renovation and expansion programme commenced. It’s a challenging timescale for any construction programme but the recent easing of Covid restrictions has meant the project can proceed at full speed and hotel owner, John Burke, who is renowned for embracing challenges, having successfully climbed Mount Everest in 2017, has confirmed all plans are on track for a February 4th re-opening.

“After dealing with pre-Christmas challenges caused by restriction changes and issues around staffing due to close Covid contacts, we began the New Year facing into our renovation and expansion programme. On day one, we were down to 8 staff out of a team of 24 due to Covid. We now have up to 90 people a day on site at different times and the contractors are constantly making arrangements and juggling schedules based on resources available. It has been very challenging for all but despite everything, we are on track and on schedule for phased reopening from the start of February.”

The hotel’s €3m investment budget was also impacted by price increases and availability of materials. However, while the building contractors work hard to deliver the renovation programme, the Armada team have renewed their intense ‘Quest For The Best’ recruitment drive to fill 100 jobs which were created in a variety of hospitality roles as a result of the hotel expansion.

The recruitment campaign which launched last October is now 50% complete and has seen The Armada lead the way as an industry employer by reviewing the challenges that sometimes restrict the sector from attracting talent.

Today, Mr Burke also launched an industry leading suite of benefits for Armada staff and renewed his call for change within the hospitality industry in order to make the sector more attractive as a long term career.

Some of the career benefits The Armada is offering include above industry-norm rates of pay, flexible working hours, private healthcare packages, night shift premiums, wellbeing programmes, education support, career progression opportunities, paid days off for community charity work, and maternity leave bonuses to help cover new baby costs.

Announcing the boundary pushing benefits, Mr Burke said: “As an industry we can continue doing the same thing and wonder why we aren’t getting applicants. We can look at/point the finger at the PUP, the impact of restrictions and more, but here at The Armada, we have chosen to take a proactive approach. We want to attract and retain the best talent within the sector to work and live here in County Clare. We’re building a world-class extension to give our guests the most authentic experience of life by the coast. That’s what we have to offer as a career too: the chance to work in one of Ireland’s most innovative hotels, offering something few other establishments are facilitating: a healthier approach to working hours, pay and conditions that means our team and their families get to truly enjoy life by the sea.”

Commenting on the impact the pandemic has had on the hospitality industry and the outlook for the year ahead, Mr Burke said, “We look to 2022 with great optimism. The pandemic has triggered a newfound appreciation for holidaying at home. As an industry we now have an amazing product and there is huge pent up demand for hospitality in the months ahead because people have been unable to celebrate special occasions and enjoy get togethers for so long and all indications are that this could be the year to make up for that.”

As Covid regulations ease, Mr Burke said that recruitment could potentially be the new ‘restriction’ to affect the sector in undertaking business but added that he hopes the proactive approach The Armada has taken will help his business overcome these challenges.

Anyone interested in learning more about the culture and standards of The Armada hotel and the posts available should visit www.jobsbythesea.com or send their the CV to the ‘Quest For The Best’ team by email.