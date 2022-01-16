Zimmer Biomet staff raise over €20,000 for charity

As part of an innovative fundraiser, the Zimmer Biomet team in Shannon and Galway rowed and cycled the equivalent distance from Ireland to Beijing to raise over €20,000 to support sick children in Ireland.

The company’s contribution will benefit BUMBLEance, an Irish charity devoted to transporting extremely ill children or children with life limiting illnesses to their hospital appointments.

This latest fundraiser forms part of an ongoing partnership with BUMBLEance and the Zimmer Biomet team. Prior to the pandemic, the team traditionally completed an annual fundraising cycle from its plant in Shannon to its sister site in Galway. However, this year, in response to COVID restrictions, the team decided to cycle or row approximately 15,000kms, equating to the average distance travelled by the BUMBLEance fleet in Ireland each week.

Observing social distancing, the cycling and rowing activities were safely completed either at the employees’ homes or within the company’s plants in Shannon and Galway with all funds raised matched by the company.

Brian Conlan, CEO of BUMBEance, said, “COVID has made fundraising even more difficult for charities but that did not stop the committed team at Zimmer Biomet! On behalf of the children and their parents, I want to say a big thank you for the team’s support over the years. Simply put, contributions like this make our service possible. For a child, it is scary enough to have to go to hospital without having to travel long distances to get there. BUMBLEance allows parents the freedom to tend to their child’s needs en-route and the state of the art entertainment systems on board are a welcome distraction and bring a smile to a child’s face.”

According to Claude Costelloe, Site Director of Zimmer Biomet’s Ireland manufacturing facilities, the initiative is part of the company’s commitment to alleviate pain and improve quality of life. “From the outset, the team at Shannon and Galway embraced this fundraiser wholeheartedly with two employees even designing a special application to accurately track distance and funds raised.

A big thank you to the organising CSR team at both sites and to Sean Kelly, the former Irish professional road bicycle racer, who launched the Galway leg of the cycle fundraiser. As a former Irish cyclist, I was honoured to raise the green flag at Shannon! Most importantly, I want to pay tribute to all 400 employees across Ireland, who took part. You are wonderful community ambassadors for our company and represent the team spirit of Zimmer Biomet.”

A leading employer in Shannon, Co Clare and Oranmore, Co Galway since 2008, Zimmer Biomet’s footprint in Ireland features two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. The company is committed to giving back to the local community through donations and employee volunteering with a strong focus on STEM education and enabling community health.