Businesses urged to take advantage of Local Enterprise Week

Businesses across Clare are being encouraged to take advantage of the array of events and topics at this year’s Local Enterprise Week.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices takes place from the 7th to 11th March with over 220 events for businesses and entrepreneurs taking place in person and online across the country.

The theme of this year’s Week is “Making It Happen” and is focused on helping businesses to look forward and to future proof themselves for the years ahead. The full listings for the week and have been announced with 10 events taking place in Clare

Along with the specific local events the Local Enterprise Offices have 12 national Spotlight events that are available online, taking place across the week and open to all small businesses and entrepreneurs across the country. These events are free to join online and cover everything from digitalisation and exporting to future proofing your business and boosting your business online.

Cllr PJ Ryan, Cathaoirleach, Clare County Council said: “Supporting start-up businesses is key to achieving a thriving local economy and Clare County Council through Local Enterprise Office Clare is playing a leading role in this regard by providing a wide range of supports on an ongoing basis. Clare Local Enterprise Week presents the local business community with an ideal opportunity to find out about these supports, learn from each other’s experiences, and to showcase their operations, ideas or plans. I encourage people to take some time out from running their business and use the opportunity to hear from leading experts, other enterprise owners and develop new contacts along the way.”

Padraic McElwee, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Clare said: “Initiatives like Local Enterprise Week are more important than ever as they showcase all the supports that are available to small businesses and start-ups now. As well as the twelve ‘Spotlight’ events, we are offering a full programme of events over the five days of Local Enterprise Week. Our advice to all local businesses and to those with a business idea, is to have a look at the events taking place by visiting LocalEnterprise.ie/Clare and to book early.”

Local Enterprise Week is the perfect opportunity for many businesses to dip into a specific area of interest and gather information on a topic that may be relevant to their business now or in the future. It also provides the perfect opportunity for someone who may be interested in starting a business to get an idea of some of the key areas of focus and how to take those first steps.

The Local Enterprise Offices located in the local authorities and funded through Enterprise Ireland support thousands of small Irish businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide. Since their establishment in 2014 they have helped provide a range of supports to small businesses including mentoring, training, sector specific expert consultancy and financial supports to help guide businesses at any stage of their development.

For more information on Local Enterprise Week and to find information on the National Spotlight Events and specific events in your area go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Week or www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Clare

Local Events (Clare)

Monday 7th March

1:00pm-2.00pm – Demystifying Digitalisation for SMEs with Fiona Levie

Tuesday 8th March

9:00am-10:00am – Adapting to Sustainable Procurement – A Guide for Prospecting Suppliers with Shannon Chamber

1:00pm-2:00pm – Employer Talent Development Government Funding Supports

5.30pm-6.30pm – Enterprise Supports Information Webinar

Wednesday 9th March

9:00am-12:30pm – Student Enterprise Finals (Junior & Intermediate Final)

6:00pm-8:00pm – Start Your Own Business Two Hour Workshop

Thursday 10th March

9:00am-12.30pm – Student Enterprise Finals (Senior Final)

Friday 11th March

9.30am-11:00am: – Trading Online Voucher Information Webinar

9.30am-11:00am – Create Marketing Videos for your Website & Social Media Webinar Level 1

11:00am – 12:00pm – Boost Your Business Online: How to stand out from the crowd (LEO Clare)