Young musicians summer school in Ennis this July

The Meitheal Residential Summer School for high-competency young practitioners returns from July 18th to 22nd in St Flannan’s College, Ennis.

An event spokesperson said: “We’re really proud of this year’s lineup of tutors. It’s shaping up to be a great week. All the usual awards are on offer such as a Comhaltas Tour place and solo spots at various venues and festivals including Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.”

Meitheal 2022 applications are all done online at www.tradweek.com. They can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“It would be best to apply early, as with pent up demand post-Covid, it looks like we will be over-subscribed before closing date for applications on March 25th,” the organisers say.