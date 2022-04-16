GEOfood theme for Burren Slow Food Festival

The Burren Slow Food 2022 festival will take place from Friday to Sunday, May 20th to 22nd, and will be dedicated to raising awareness about and promoting the concept of “GEOfood.”

GEOfood is sustainable local food from a unique geological area and is the official brand of food produced in a UNESCO Global Geopark (www.geofood.no).

Festival organisers, Slow Food Clare, are collaborating with the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark and the Burren Ecotourism Network to deliver a diverse line up of events in the region aimed at highlighting the connections between local food, geological heritage and the livelihoods of the people who live in the Geopark.

Festival favourites will feature including the popular seafood supper on Inis Oirr, cookery demonstrations by local chefs using ingredients from the designated GEOfood area and buffer zones and talks by guest speakers, including the founder of the GEOfood movement from Norway’s Magma UNESCO Global Geopark.

“We are very excited about celebrating the GEOfood movement in the Burren,” said festival chair, Birgitta Hedin Curtin. “Plans are afoot to develop a fantastic 3 day programme which is sure to appeal to the local community and attract visitors to Co Clare this Spring.”

For more information, please visit www.slowfoodclare.com